Voted his country’s second-best player of the year in 2017, Inter defender Milan Skriniar has stated that his intention is to become a club icon, like the man who beat him to Slovakia’s number one spot, Marek Hamsik of Napoli.



The 23-year-old has had an outstanding season with the Nerazzurri since his arrival from Sampdoria last summer and speaking this week, Skriniar confirmed that; “I’m very happy at Inter, I’m very content to be here. It would be beautiful to have a career like Hamsik at Napoli,” he told journalists.



Skriniar’s performances have not gone unnoticed around Europe with Barcelona and Manchester City both reported to be interested in his services.



A lot could depend on what happens in May and whether Inter make it into next season’s Champions League. At the moment, the Nerazzurri looks to be in a three-way fight for the final slot along with city rivals Milan and Lazio.