Inter Milan started off this season very well as they got two wins out of two. One player who has received a lot of praise is center-back Milan Skriniar (who joined th club from Sampdoria). Speaking of him, Skriniar's partner posted an Instagram picture of both of them in bed . Thankfully an emoticon was put to cover the center-back's intimate parts! This is a picture that will certainly cause some talk indeed ...



Take a look at the Instagram picture bellow :







