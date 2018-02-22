Inter, Spalletti: "Atalanta are a very good side, we did well..."
14 April at 23:30Luciano Spalletti spoke to Premium Sport (via Passione Inter) after the Atalanta-Inter game, here is what he had to say on the matter:
"I am not worried, Atalanta are a very strong team. It wasn't an easy game for us but I think we did pretty well. We had to be quicker on certain actions and more clinical too. We missed a few too many passes and Icardi was too isolated. Even so, we did create some quality chances and we defended well. Only 2 shots on goal? Well we created 4-5 clear chances so I am happy. I liked our second half display but I think we could've been more aggressive in the first half of play. Icardi? No there aren't any issues here. We have to work harder to allow him to get quality chances. Rafinha? I saw that he was a little tired but if not, I would've kept him on. De Roon? He can't tell me to go and sit down. I didn't tell him nothing, so he had no right to tell me something...".
With the draw, Inter remain in 5th place in the Italian Serie A standings. They will surely watch the Lazio-Roma game closely tomorrow...
