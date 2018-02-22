Inter, Spalletti: ‘Champions League qualification depends on us’
13 April at 12:40Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has been speaking to the media ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match against Atalanta tomorrow night. The Nerazzurri know a win is a must if they are to maintain their charge towards securing their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. Here is what he had to say:
“As time goes on, we’re all aware that there are fewer opportunities and you have to make the most of them. We need to get a result tomorrow. The conditions of Candreva, Miranda and Vecino are still to be evaluated.
“Everything is still in our hands, it all depends on us. Me, the team and everyone at Inter knows full knows full well who we are. We’re in the situation that we expected to be in and it’s what we were aiming for at the start of the season.
“Rafinha is an important player who can give us a big hand. He needs to be evaluated from time to time but he’s currently in the right shape to play for a strong team such as Inter.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments