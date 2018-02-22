Inter, Spalletti: 'Complimenting players guarantees defeat'

Following their 5-0 victory Inter boss Luciano Spalletti spoke about how he looked to set his team up for success.



"Did my comments on the lack of quality against Napoli do the job? I did it to push, to have a conversation with the players."



"My goal is always to try to give something additional and to give strength to the players. I do not know what the system is to win but I know what ends in defeat that is to always compliment regardless of what the players actually produce."



"What pleased me about this victory? I liked the team, the interpretation of the contest, our personality against a difficult opponent at home."



"We did not allow anything, the collective worked, the ball was traveling at another speed today: we played as a united and we wanted the win."

