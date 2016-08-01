Inter: Spalletti defends Icardi

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti after the nerazzurri’s 1-1 draw against Spal. Italian media have criticized Mauro Icardi for another disappointing performance but the Italian manager does not agree with journalists: “I don’t think he is not well linked with the rest of the team. This is something that you journalists believe but I don’t agree.”



“Pastore? That’s another issue you’d better talk about. He is a good player, there is no doubt about it. We are not lacking of quality. That’s not what we lack of and that’s not what we lacked of today. A new player can help in the short term but it’s the collective approach that makes the difference.”



“We must do more. This results leaves a bad taste in our mouths. I am worried because I see no improvements. Sometimes we do something well but we have no balance. We could have scored the second goal today.”

