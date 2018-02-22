Inter, Spalletti doesn't lose sleep over Icardi's mistakes

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talks to Sky Sport after the nerazzurri’s 0-0 draw in the derby of Milan: "I am happy for what the team did tonight. At the beginning of the season we didn’t play well. Now we are playing well. We still make a bit of mess sometimes but we are now a true team. That’s why we’ll go far. Our objective is to qualify for the Champions League."



"We don’t care about AC Milan, they are still in race to qualify for Europe but we have to focus on ourselves. I am very happy about tonight and I feel optimistic for the future. Right now Brozovic is the player that makes us have quality, he always understands where the ball has to go."



"We have changed something in the last few games, we can still improve but we’ve taken the right path. Players have gained self-confidence, we can play with more tactical systems, we can still improve in doing something but we are doing very well with every system we use."

