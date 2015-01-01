Inter, Spalletti ‘grateful’ to Mourinho

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked to assembled media on Saturday on the eve of the nerazzurri clash against Spal.



Journalists attending the press conference asked the Italian tactician if José Mourinho is one of his role models.



“I have some amazing assistants and I like the fact that Mourinho is one of those people who made Inter fans fall in love with this club. There will be 60.000 people at the Stadium tomorrow and we have to repay their love. We have great fans and that’s also thanks to Mourinho and [former Inter president] Moratti. No we have to create our own story, I don’t try to motivate my players they must find the motivations on their own.”



As for former Man Utd target Ivan Perisic, Spalletti said: “He can become one of the future captains of Inter. Ivan is an amazing footballer and a great pro. He can still do more, that’s what we expect from him. He is also very good when he defends.”

