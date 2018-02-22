Inter, Spalletti hails Rafinha improvements

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked to media on Saturday afternoon ahead of the nerazzurri home game against Napoli. The first statement of the Italian manager was in remembrance of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori who tragically died one week ago.



“We had a very good relationship. We had a very close link, much closer than what it seems for the outside. He was a true captain, an example of leadership, the difference between an opponent and a team-mate was very tight with him.”



Vecino and Borja Valero used to be Astori’s team-mates at Fiorentina: “They are not the sole ones to have had a special relationship with Davide. It’s been decided to play this week-end and we must do it in the best way possible to honour his memory.”



“Tomorrow it’s a vital game for us. We must win even if we are still unable to keep the control of the game for 90 minutes. More goals from midfielders? I expect more goals from everybody, everyone can score a goal.”



“Rafinha? He is fit and he is improving. He has quality and he always shows us his skills. He is fitter every day and we are very happy for this, we have faith in him. Borja Valero, on the other hand, has had a few physical issues. Napoli’s attacking department is an important one. They have three great players up front but we have some excellent players as well. I don’t think their strikers are better than ours’. We play better in this kind of games, it should not happen, it’s involuntary.”