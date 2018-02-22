Inter, Spalletti: ‘I would always want to coach someone like Perišić’
17 March at 12:25Earlier today, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to the media ahead of his side’s trip to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to take on Sampdoria tomorrow afternoon. Here is what the 59-year-old tactician had to say in anticipation of what will be a crucial match with regard to qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League:
“You get to the Champions League with other matches but particularly with matches like this. Sampdoria know how to play modern football. Their coach and backroom staff are well prepared. It’s a stadium where opponents have not won many points.
“We need performances, wins and points to achieve our goal. The fact that in some matches we have found all the tools to play against good teams is the answer to everything. What’s essential is to replicate that.
“It’s important to always make a choice because sometimes choices are difficult and scare people. We must go out to try to win the game. We can gain a lot from this match.
“From my point of view, a lot of things have changed over the last two games. I’m expecting to see continuity tomorrow.
“We must have the strength to play 11 matches at a certain level. This will make the difference. We will always need maximum motivation.
“I would always want to coach someone like Perišić. There are times when it doesn’t go as we’d like but you just need to support him. I have faith in him, he’s a good guy and a great person.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
