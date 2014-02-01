Inter, Spalletti explains how his club can catch up to Juve

Luciano Spalletti had spoken to Premium Sport after his club's win against Genoa, here is what he had to say: " There is still a difference between clus like Juve, Napoli and us. To keep pace with these clubs, we are going to have to stay very close to them in the standings and we are going to have to be very strong mentally.To build a strong mentality isn't easy but clubs like Juve, Napoli, Roma and Lazio have this. Even teams like Torino and Sampdoria have it too. Icardi? Sometimes he has to play a little further back, that's how it is. Genoa played a great game but we could've served him better too. His tackle was worth two goals, this is the type of player that he is. We still haven't reached our potential, we can still grow a lot. We will have to work very hard every day if we want to reach our objectives. Our fans are demanding, sometimes they will jeer us but this should be stimulating. We have to fight hard every game....".