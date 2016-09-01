Inter: Spalletti opens up on Joao Mario complaining about his role

On the eve of their match against Sassuolo, Inter manager Luciano Spalletti gave a press conference at Appiano. Here’s what he had to say.



THE IMPORTANCE OF RESPONDING AFTER LOSING TO UDINESE?

Is critical. We hadn’t lost since July. We have a strategy and we are sticking to it. Everything is under control and we will continue to do what we have always done.



HAVE ANY PLAYERS ASKED TO LEAVE IN JANUARY?

To me directly, no. For now they have not told me, but if it happens we will take it into consideration. I prefer to deal with players who say they want to win. You have to understand why a player wants to leave. Perisic initially had some good reasons, but then we spoke about it and he reconsidered. If we want to win the championship we must be able to retain players. I do not feel many players at Juventus want to leave, while I feel they all want to win.



ON WHETHER HE LIKES PLAYING ON HOLIDAYS:

I think the problem is having full stadiums. Families want to be together.



ON JOAO MARIO COMPLAINING TO SABATINI:

To my knowledge, Joao Mario did not say anything, and Sabatini did not tell me anything.



ON WHETHER HE’S CONCERNED BY THE LOSS TO UDINESE:

It can happen, Juventus also lost a couple. But I see qualities. We played well in the first half. We made mistakes, but we’ve worked on them and we believe we will not make them again.