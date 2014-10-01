Inter, Spalletti pulled a joke on a journalist: find out what here

Luciano Spalletti has been one of the main reasons why Inter Milan are currently first in the Italian Serie A. He has been having fun and so have his players. As Inter are getting ready to face Juventus in Turin tomorrow, Luciano Spalletti pulled a prank towards a Sky Sport journalist who was present at Appiano Gentile (Massimiliano Nebuloni). Spalletti arrived with his car as he made believe that he was going to run over the journalist! Both men laughed it off as Spalletti is having a good time indeed...



Here is the video of the joke (via Repubblica):



