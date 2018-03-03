Inter: Spalletti reveals Icardi’s status for derby

Prior to his club’s crucial derby match against rival AC Milan, Inter manager Luciano Spalletti took his traditional pre-match news conference on Saturday.



He began, “To earn respect it takes important competitions. The derby is a particular match because if you can bring it home you fill your heart with joy through the looks of those who support Inter.



ON WHETHER RAFINHA & KARAMOH CAN PLAY TOGETER:

They can all play together.



CAN THIS MATCH BE A TURNING POINT:

The sensations are beautiful because we are going to play the most beautiful game of the season and we know how much our fans care. We want to go there to determine our destiny, we want be aware of our strength and the importance of the match ".



IS ICARDI READY?

He’s very ready.



DOES THE CURRENT TABLE GIVE YOU CONFIDENCE GOING INTO THE MATCH?

If we have this classification, which is an important classification, it is because we have matured in direct clashes, we are aware of our means.

