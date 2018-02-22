Inter: Spalletti reveals importance of Rafinha in UCL qualification pursuit
05 May at 12:00Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has spoken to the media ahead of his side’s trip to Friuli where they will face Udinese tomorrow afternoon. Here is what he had to say:
“Champions League? It all still depends on us. We need to use what happened in the last match in order to be stronger in the next matches.
“We showed that we can be a very strong team. This is our natural state of being and we have to make it show at all times.
“For long spells this year, we’ve played good football and worked in the right manner. This team has developed as it has shown in the past matches. There’s development on the pitch and in terms of mentality.
“The tears from Mauro Icardi? We’ve shown that we’re serious professionals. These lads represent what Inter is all about in the way that they work and how they think things through. I know what a week we’ve been through.
“If we win all three, we’re in the Champions League. This is how we’re looking at it. It’s clear that there will be hurdles but it all depends on how you approach these hurdles.
“Rafinha has given us an important hand. He’s now up to speed with the others and he’s showing all of his quality and what he’s worth.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments