Inter, Spalletti reveals the ‘secret’ of Mauro Icardi
07 September at 19:02Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has discussed the nerazzurri summer transfer campaign in an interview released with La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“I am coaching the player I wanted. We could have signed big players but they could have been the wrong players. I am sure Inter signed the right players. We must have hope for the future.”
TOWARDS INTER-SPAL – “I’d like to welcome fans one by one, I’d like to take their ticket. It’s great to have such a great crowd, now we must repay their love.”
SCUDETTO RACE – “Juventus are the favourites, they have something more than the others. Then there are clubs like Napoli, AC Milan and Lazio. Napoli play a modern football and Lazio are always very smart, they have just signed Nani who is a top class footballer.”
ICARDI – “Mauro is strong. He never loses touch with the goal and he is always able to find the goalkeepers’ weak points.” La Gazzetta dello Sport will release the full Spalletti interview tomorrow.
