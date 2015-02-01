Inter: Spalletti reveals whether he’ll punish Brozovic for fan clash

Following his club’s much-needed 2-1 victory over Bologna on Sunday, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti spoke to Premium Sport about the match.



Aside from the victory, the most pressing subject people wanted to talk about was Marcelo Brozovic’s interaction with the crowd. While walking off the pitch in the 58th minute, the attacker drew the ire of fans at the San Siro who whistled to show their disapproval of his performance. In response, Brozovic sarcastically clapped back.



“Sometimes when you (the fans) want to to punish someone, know that it does not work that way,” said Spalletti. “The manager and the team must make recognizable rules, and those who do not respect them must be punished. However, I will not punish him because he punished himself.”



ON THE MATCH:

It's not easy to overcome these moments for any player. We had a very important strong start. Coming into the match we had an injury (to Icardi) and specter of our recent disappointing matches. The second half was perfect, we had the possibility to manage in numerical superiority and make them run in a hurry, Today, given the moment we have been exceptional.”