Inter: Spalletti reveals whether Rafinha can start against Bologna

On Saturday, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti spoke to the press ahead of Sunday’s match against Bologna. The Nerazzuri are in the midst of their worst stretch of the season; winning just once since December 3rd.



ON MAURO ICARDI’S STATUS:

Mauro can not be part of the game because he has tried to practice with the group but in sudden movements he still feels pain and therefore it is better to wait because there is a risk that he will get hurt.



WHY IS CANDREVA ALWAYS SUBBED OUT?

Every so often Antonio lowers his quality, he needs the support and the enthusiasm.



ARE YOU LUCKY THAT ROMA AND LAZIO ARE STRUGGLING?

I'm lucky because I work at Inter, a beautiful environment. I have also furnished the house I rent because I want to host people (laughs). But we can not only think of the results of Roma and Lazio, but also those that are far apart.



IS TOMORROW AN OPPORTUNITY FOR NEW PLAYERS?

I take all the players at my disposal into consideration, but we have to do something more from the point of view of team balance as well.



ON LAUTARO MARTINEZ?

Right now we have to prioritize the present. I do not have to spend thoughts on other players from other teams. It would only serve to put doubts in the minds of those who are here now.



CAN RAFINHA PLAY FROM THE BEGINNING?

Yes, but then you have to consider if you need to replace him before finishing the match.

