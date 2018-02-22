Inter, Spalletti shares joke with AC Milan fan ahead of Derby della Madonnina
24 March at 16:55Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has decided to grant his players two days off before resuming preparations for their next match against Hellas Verona a week today.
The likes of Rafinha and Mauro Icardi were not called up by their respective national teams, and have therefore been training as normal in Appiano Gentile. Of course, following the Gialloblu encounter, there is the not so small matter of a Milan Derby to contend with on Wednesday 4 April at 18:30 CET.
In fact, during a short break in Florence, Spalletti has been indulging in some light banter with a group of fans who asked him to pose with them for a photo.
One of them was indeed a Rossoneri supporter who asked: “What if we win 3-0?” The Nerazzurri coach then gave a short, witty response: “You will still be below us in the table,” he said, referring to the five-point gap between the two sides.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
