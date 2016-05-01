Inter, Spalletti ‘surprised’ by Kondogbia
11 August at 16:51Inter boss Luciano Spalletti commented Kondogbia’s decision not to show up for today’s training session at Appiano Gentile.
“He wants to leave and we aware of it. Somebody tried to convince him to leave, but he did it the wrong way, I am surprised. He can’t behave this way, we spend some money (€ 40 million) to sign him.”
“He could have told us that there is a club that want to sign him. We would have discussed that. We don’t want to block anybody’s move. Murillo wants to leave as well and we’ve talked to him. The club has now reached an agreement to sell him, that’s how you do things. Kondogbia is a strong footballer and I need him for this season. We want to know what happen, for sure he’ll have to explain why he did that.”
Kondogbia is wanted by La Liga side Valencia but there is still no agreement between the nerazzurri and the Spanish club.
