Inter, Spalletti tells Icardi how he can improve

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked to assembled media on Tuesday afternoon on the eve of the home game against Bologna. Our reporter Pasquale Guarro is attending the press conference.



“Everybody is fit to play, I don’t think I’ll have any problem. Icardi? He can still improve, I’ve praised him and Perisic but their keeping their feet on the ground and I am happy for that. It’s impossible to mark Icardi in the area, he can still do something more. Sometimes he should play closer to midfielders to help the team.”



Icardi didn't score in Inter's last game against Crotone but has five goals in the first four Serie A appearances this season.



HANDANOVIC – “Our goalkeeper is a very good one, we can always rely on him. He is as reliable as Buffon.”



BROZOVIC AND JOAO MARIO – “I don’t like static midfielders, I like dynamic midfielders who can play in different positions and are able to play in different areas of the pitch.”





