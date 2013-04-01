Inter: Spalletti warns Barcelona and Man City over possible Skriniar move
16 February at 16:05Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked to assembled media on the eve of the nerazzurri Serie A clash against Genoa.
“Genoa have lot of quality when it comes to counter-attacking, we must be ready to face them. Rafinha will be playing 90 minutes when he will train with consistency for one entire week. Karamoh is a young and promising player but he still lacks of experience.”
“We can win tomorrow even if Genoa are doing very well now. They’ve had positive results under Ballardini and the stadium will be full of fans. It’s going to be a tough game.”
Icardi and Perisic have not been called up for tomorrow’s clash due to an injury: “We’d always like to have them available. They have trained but we had no certainties about their physical shape. I need to have all my players fit because the Genoa clash will be challenging one. Other players are fitter than them.”
“Di Francesco? Roma were used to be in a different position in the last few seasons. They were at the same level of Napoli, sometimes they were even better.”
“Brozovic? He is not going to play, I’ve chosen another one, Rafinha? I have to decide, I don’t tell the formation the day before the game. Skriniar? I am sure he will remain at Inter for many years.” The former Sampdoria ace is having a stunning campaign and is wanted by Barcelona and Manchester City.
