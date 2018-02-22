Inter, Spalletti: "We did very well tonight but Icardi..."

Inter Milan took on Cagliari tonight as they won by a 4-0 score line (thanks to goals from Cancelo, Icardi, Perisic and Brozovic). Here is what Luciano Spalletti had to say to Premium Sport as he spoke to the press after the game:



" I liked how we played tonight and we got an important result. We were a little slow after we scored the first goal but our second goal really gave us wings. Icardi? I am happy that he hit the 25 goal mark but I don't think he is very happy since he could've been more clinical tonight. He helped the squad out a lot but Mauro will always be evaluated by the amount of goals he scores. Rafinha? He has a good foot and he is very versatile. He did very well too. Karamoh? He is strong but still very young. The fans like to watch him play but he will have to be less flashy if he wants to become a champion. Gagliardini? We will miss him since he is unique in our midfield...".