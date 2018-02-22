Inter, Spalletti: "We didn't deserve to lose tonight..."

SHOW GALLERY

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to Premium Sport after the Inter-Juve game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Orsato? It's difficult for me to evaluate his work. Quickly looking at it, I don't think he was fair but that's just me. Result? We surely deserved way more than what we got since we played down a man for almost the entire game. Icardi off? Well at that point I wanted to manage the game well so that's why I took him off. I think we can bounce back well since the players did very well tonight. We can build on this performance. Unfair? Yes well it was an important game and we feel like it should've finished in a different way".



This was a big win for Juve who now have a 4 point lead on second placed Napoli (who will be playing tomorrow in Fiorentina). Inter on the other hand, stay 5th in the Italian Serie A standings...