Inter, Spalletti: ‘We need to think of Verona first, then AC Milan’

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to the media earlier this afternoon ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match at home to Hellas Verona tomorrow at 15:00 CET. Here is what he had to say:



“We need a win against Verona to exercise mentally and get in the right condition ahead of the Milan derby. We need to think of Verona first, then Milan.



“I wanted to offer my congratulations to Stefano Vecchi and our Primavera side for the Viareggio Cup win. They were able to win a difficult tournament.



“I need to be able to get the most out of the players and with them giving their all, you can reach the most important position that there is. This team has shown that it has potential.



“I like Milan as a place, I like Inter. I’m happy to keep working here. If we don’t reach our objective this season, we’ll always carry that with us.



“Mondonico was a wonderful person. I join all of those who are close to the family in this time of pain. Let’s hope that other strong characters such as him will emerge.



“San Siro is our home. When Inter are playing, the 60,000 expected tomorrow must help.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)