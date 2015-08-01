Mauro Icardi’s season may well be over because of a thigh injury.

After an average performance against Sassuolo in a 2-1 loss this weekend, it emerged that the Inter striker had picked up an injury.

“Mauro Icardi was this afternoon submitted to magnetic resonance imaging at the istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano,”

“The examination showed an injury to the rectus femoris in the left thigh. The condition of the Argentine striker will be evaluated day-by-day.”

Sky Italia write that, barring some miracle, the Argentine will miss the final two games of the Serie A season, and won’t be available this Sunday for the away trip to Lazio, who were responsible for eliminating Inter from the Coppa Italia back in January.

Icardi’s hope is to get back in shape for June, when Argentine face key CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, to be held in Russia.

Previously targeted by Arsenal and Chelsea to name two, the 24-year-old has netted 24 Serie A goals this season.