‘Inter star could play for Barcelona’
15 September at 16:00Inter did not have the intense summer transfer window everybody expected at the beginning of the transfer campaign, but the nerazzurri made some interesting and useful signings to improve the squad at Spalletti’s disposal.
The Italian tactician talked to media on Friday afternoon ahead of the game against Crotone.
“We must be confident, not arrogant”, the Italian tactician said.
“If you think you are the best then I don’t improve anymore and we can’t make this mistake. We are Inter and we still have to play 35 games. All of them are important. I know [Crotone boss] Nicola very well. He is a great motivator. Last year convinced his players that they still had a chance to survive and they actually did”, Spalletti said.
The Italian also shared his thoughts on Borja Valero one of Inter’s new signings: “Good players make my job much easier and that’s exactly the case. A champions leaves his mark in very game and I expect my players to have the right behaviour every time. Borja Valero is good enough to play for Barcelona. He can have 68 passes right out of 70. Looks like he does simple things, truth is he does things that make the difference.”
