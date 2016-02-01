As if losing to Juventus last night wasn’t bad enough, Inter have themselves another dose of worrisome news: Marcelo Brozovic is set to skip their next two matches,and potentially even miss out on the six-pointer at the end of February against AS Roma!

Brozovic went off early in the second half of the 1-0 defeat after a challenge in midfield, one that has since been revealed to have fractured the phalanx of his fourth toe, the club officially announced via Twitter (below) this afternoon.

Missing Empoli and Cagliari - the Beneamata’s next two opponents - isn’t so bad, but skipping Roma is.

The Nerazzurri are five points short of Roma, who are currently third in Serie A, with a game in hand to play tonight.

Inter, for their part, have dropped to fifth, and are six points short of Napoli in second place. The Nerazzurri’s seven-game winning streak in league play gave them a chance to fight for Champions League football, and Marcelo Brozovic’s passing (going over the 100 mark in some games), as well as his penchant for great runs and spectacular goals has certaintly helped.

Inter play Roma at home on February 26th.