Inter star 'doesn't agree' with critical sporting director
11 April at 14:43Roberto Gagliardini doesn’t agree with ‘some’ of director of sport Piero Ausilio’s recent comments.
The Inter director recently accused the squad of being ‘arrogant’ after they lost to Crotone 2-1, and claimed that the team “hadn’t been a Serie A team” last week, which included another loss at home to Sampdoria.
Gagliardini was speaking at an event organized by SWM Motorcycles, one of the Nerazzurri’s new sponsors, and was optimistic about returning after skipping the trip to Crotone.
“I’m better and I want to be there, I’ll even start passing the ball today.
He then summarised the situation:
“We made a few mistakes too many, both in terms of attitude and from a technical-tactical perspective. These are moments of reflection, but we can get back on our feet”,
On Ausilio:
“I don’t agree with certain comments, maybe he said them in the heat of the moment, we should think about them. There could be some truth to them”.
