Roberto Gagliardini doesn’t agree with ‘some’ of director of sport Piero Ausilio’s recent comments.

The Inter director recently accused the squad of being ‘arrogant’ after they lost to Crotone 2-1, and claimed that the team “hadn’t been a Serie A team” last week, which included another loss at home to Sampdoria.

Gagliardini was speaking at

“I’m better and I want to be there, I’ll even start passing the ball today.

He then summarised the situation:

“We made a few mistakes too many, both in terms of attitude and from a technical-tactical perspective. These are moments of reflection, but we can get back on our feet”,

On Ausilio:

“I don’t agree with certain comments, maybe he said them in the heat of the moment, we should think about them. There could be some truth to them”.