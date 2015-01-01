Inter star duo could miss derby clash against AC Milan

AC Milan and Inter Milan are set to face off in the Coppa Italia tomorrow for the first time in over 15 years. Spalletti's Inter are doing pretty good in the Italian Serie A as they are third in the standings (but they did lose their last two games). Rino Gattuso's AC Milan on the other hand have been very poor to say the least as they will be looking to respond in the right way in the Coppa Italia.



This will be Gattuso's first ever game as a coach against Inter Milan as he will surely fire up his players ahead of this game. Inter Milan might leave both Ivan Perisic and Borja Valero on the bench as both players seem a little tired of late. Spalletti will want to field a strong team but he might try and send a message to these two players by leaving them on the bench. They have both been poor in Inter's past two losses...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)