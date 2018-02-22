Inter star hands double transfer blow to Barcelona

Inter star Milan Skriniar talked to Premium Sport on Friday afternoon and played down reports linking him with a summer move to Barcelona and Manchester City.



“I am happy to be at Inter”, the Slovakia International said.



“We’ll have to do our best against Sampdoria. It’s going to be a special match for me because they are my former team. We are Inter and we need to win to qualify for the Champions League. That’s our target.”



“Overall, I think we must do more. The Napoli game was a positive one, it wasn’t easy to create them troubles but there were a few good counter attacks which could lead us to score. Spalletti has been very hard of late but that’s how he motivates us.”



Stefan De Vrij is said to be close to moving to the Inter and Skriniar believes he could be a good addition for the nerazzurri. Barcelona also want to sign the Dutch centre-back although Inter seem to be leading the race to sign him.



“He is a top player, he has already proved his qualities and I think he would really help us if he’d sign for Inter.”

