Inter star: ‘I told Renato Sanches to join AC Milan’

Inter had a very good pre-season tour in China and Singapore as they managed to seal wins against Bayern Munich and Chelsea.



The nerazzurri finished seventh last season and aim to – at least – qualify for the Champions League in the 2017/18 campaign.



The Serie A giants will be facing Fiorentina in their opening Serie A game of next season with La Viola who is now coached by former Inter boss Stefano Pioli.



Talking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter star Joao Mario has shared his thoughts on the incoming Serie A campaign as well as on the transfer market.



“It makes no sense to talk about the Seire A title. Juventus are the favourite team, followed by Roma and Napoli. They’ve been together for the last few years and they know each other very well. Then there is AC Milan. We want to win the Coppa Italia and qualify for the Champions League. A team like Inter must play the Champions League every year.”



“Nainggolan and Hamsik are my role models. They create many goal chances, they score lot of goals and I have to improve in front of goal. I hope I will go the extra mile with Spalletti, many midfielders have really improved after working with him, I hope the same will happen with me.”



Joao Mario’s compatriot Renato Sanches is being heavily linked with a move to AC Milan. Talking about the future of the Bayern Munich starlet, Joao Mario said: “We talked on Thursday, after the game. He is young and he wants to play, I understand that. I told him that if he goes to AC Milan he’d join a big club and I’d have one more friend in Milan.”

