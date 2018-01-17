Joao Mario is “seriously considering” a loan move to West Ham this winter, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Mediaset Premium write that the Portuguese international, who hasn’t really had a huge impact at Inter, is looking for playing time, and is interested at the notion of playing regularly.

​Moyes’ Hammers have staged a recovery since the Scotsman’s arrival in November, the side managing to climb back up to eleventh place.

The Premier League side’s squad is still questionable, however, despite a number of signings made for former Coach Slaven Bilic.

West Ham want Mario to join until the end of the season on loan. Inter are happy to let him go, if it means bringing in some money. The Portuguese international hasn’t been picked ahead of players like Marcelo Brozovic, and has barely started under new Coach Luciano Spalletti.

The 24-year-old was signed for over €40 million in the summer of 2016 in a deal that is raising question marks on the role of Kia Joorabchian and other intermediaries. Inter acquired the European champion for a sum