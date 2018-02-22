Inter star Skriniar rules out Manchester United, Barcelona move
20 March at 15:55Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar has dealt a blow to the hopes of Barcelona and Manchester United of signing the Slovakian star.
The 23-year-old Skriniar has been a revelation at Inter since he joined from Serie A side Sampdoria this past summer for a fee in the region of 20 million euros. The central defender has made 28 appearances for Luciano Spalletti's men this season, scoring four times and impressing many on-lookers on the way.
Recently, Skriniar was present at the award presentation ceremony for the Slovakian Footballer of Year, where he finished second behind Napoli's Marek Hamsik. On finishing second, Skriniar said: "I really like Inter."
"I am very happy to be here and it will be nice to make a career like the one that Marek Hamsik has had at Napoli."
While Manchester United and Barcelona are told to be potential suitors for Skriniar, the statement would surely have dealt a blow to their hopes of signing their man.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
