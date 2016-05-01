Inter stars Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic have been suspended for the next two Serie A games after their protests against Juventus at the end of yesterday’s Juventus Stadium clash. Perisic was given his marching order minutes before the final whistle, while Mauro Icardi did not receive any red card during the game but was reported to have kicked the ball towards the referee right after the final whistle.The Italian FA has decided to suspend both players although Inter have already decided that they will appeal the decision.In the video below you can see Icardi throwing the ball at the end of the game with Rizzoli asking his assistants (in Italian): ‘Chi ha tirato la palla?’