Inter still interested in Barcelona winger despite long-term injury
19 February at 11:05Inter are still interested in signing versatile Barcelona winger Aleix Vidal who can also play as right-back. The former Sevilla star picked up an ankle injury last week and is set to remain out of action for the rest of the season. Despite his long-term injury, however, Inter are still interested in signing him as, according to GazzaMercato, Barcelona have no long term plans for him at the Nou Camp.
Vidal’s Barcelona spell has not been a lucky one as the Spaniard had been struggling with game time before he picked up his injury in one of the few games as a starter.
Inter are long-time admirers of the former Sevilla star as the Serie A giants were also said to be interested in signing him in the January transfer window. Barcelona, however, failed to sign a decent right-back in the winter transfer window, forcing Aleix to stay at the club. The next summer could be the right one for Inter to seal the transfer of the 27-year-old.
