Stevan Jovetic wants to remain at Inter,

The former Fiorentina man has been linked to a shock move to Brighton, and is also being chased by Newcastle.

The Manchester City alumnus wasn’t a success at the Etihad, scoring little and never making more than cameo appearances.

The Inter man wants to stay in Italy and take his chances at the San Siro, despite interest from Fiorentina, his former club.

The Montenegrin star scored 33 goals in his last three seasons with the Viola before moving to Manchester City for

Jovetic went on loan to Sevilla last season, scoring six goals in the second half of the campaign and starring in a cameo appearance there.

Inter were unwilling to sell him to the Rojiblancos, claiming that the Liga side offered too low a price, Sevilla went on to focus on other targets, including Nolito and Jesus Navas.

€26 million.