Inter struggles with the eventual return of West Ham castoff

While Inter Milan continues to slip further down the standings, and fall out of a Champions League spot in Serie A, club management are beginning to plan for a difficult summer ahead.



A combination of disappointing play and an unwillingness to spend money has left Luciano Spalletti with a roster full of holes. One of those holes they had hoped they filled during the January transfer window was the hole in their checkbook which Joao Mario had been burning.



When they sent the struggling Portuguese national team player to West Ham, they had hoped to have seen the last of him with designs on the London club picking up their option to buy. However, poor play from him and the club is making such an eventuality seemingly impossible.



After spending 45 million euros on him, the Nerazzurri have seen their investment fall flat at the San Siro. Should they retake control of his rights, Inter will need to find a solution quickly to recoup as much of their investment as they can.