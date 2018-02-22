De Vrij: Inter submit contract offer for Liverpool and Barcelona target
23 February at 13:45Serie A giants Inter have reportedly offered a contract to Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, who is set to run out his contract at the biancocelesti in the upcoming summer.
The 26-year-old Dutchman has been an impressive player for Lazio since he joined from Feyenoord back in 2014. This season too, he has been an important player for Simone Inzaghi's men, appearing 24 times in the Serie A and scoring four times as well.
Premium Sport understand that while Juventus are after the defender as well, Inter are the favorites to sign him and have already offered a five-year deal with a four and a half million euros salary package.
It isn't just De Vrij that Luciano Spalletti's men are interested in, but they will also pursue former Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, who currently is at Bayern Munich. His deal at the Allianz Arena expires in 2019 and could be on his way out if Bayern don't offer him a renewal till the summer.
Inter however, know that they won't sign Vidal if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
