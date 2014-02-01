Inter summer transfer shopping list revealed
23 May at 18:55Inter are set to appoint Luciano Spalletti as their new coach. The nerazzurri are looking for some managerial stability given that they have sacked three managers this season and will end up the current campaign out of European spots.
The appointment of the experienced Italian tactician won’t chance Inter’s transfer plan and Calciomercato.com can revealed the summer transfer shopping list of the Serie A giants.
The nerazzurri dream of signing Radja Nainggolan, but it will be hard for the Serie A giants to complete the signing of the Belgian who wants Roma stay. In case Inter fail to sign their summer transfer priority, they’d pounce on Psg out of favour midfielder Gregorz Krychowiak who is set to leave the capital of France. Corentin Tolisso, a Juve and Arsenal target is also on Inter’s shopping list.
As for defence reinforcement, which is highly needed at the San Siro, Antonio Rudiger has emerged as Inter’s priority target but the nerazzurri will also need new right-backs and are monitoring the likes of Lucas Digne, Emerson Palmieri and Real Madrid’s Danilo.
