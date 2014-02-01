Inter: Suning chief elected to National People’s Congress
01 February at 15:30Inter fans are very angry about their club’s lack of activity during the January transfer window, especially at a time when the team is struggling and there is such a clear lack of depth in so many areas of the squad. Indeed, Steven Zhang’s Instagram account came under attack from Nerazzurri supporters venting their frustration.
Meanwhile, Steven’s father Zhang Jindong has been elected to the National People’s Congress – a key Chinese legislative chamber – for the next five years. The Suning chief’s entry into politics is sure to have repercussions for Inter too, given that funds to bring in new players were blocked last month.
Financial Fair Play restrictions were of course to blame for the Beneamata’s inability to spend big, but the Chinese government has put a cap on foreign expenditure too. Now that Zhang is set to be under even more public scrutiny in his homeland, it is possible he will have to tread even more carefully with regard to how much he and his company invest in the Milanese giants.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
