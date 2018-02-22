Suning Sports have refuted claims that they are about to sell Inter Milan.





As we reported yesterday , Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported that after the dismissal of both Walter Sabatini as Technical Director and Fabio Capello as boss of parent club Jiangsu, Suning chiefs were ready to listen to offers of €600M to break their ties with the Italian giants.

Suning however, issued a short but sweet statement this morning, in an attempt to set the record straight in which they announced that:



“In regards to the recent newspaper reports, we would like to make it clear that we have never considered selling Inter Milan.

At the moment, our only focus is on the Serie A championship.”



It is however, believed that the future of coach Luciano Spalletti could hinge on whether the Nerazzurri manage to secure Champions League football next season. Inter are currently in a three-way fight with Lazio and Milan for the final berth.