Inter, Suning want to improve the nerazzurri's wing-back position

Suning made it clear as they want to improve Inter's defence come summer time. They will want to add an important center-back like Manolas for example but they will also be looking for a few new wing-backs too (not to mention the midfield and the attack). D'Ambrosio has been offering better performances of late but Nagatomo, Santon and Ansaldi haven't been good all season long. Suning's plan is to sign an important left-back come summer time but they might also invest on a right-back too.



THE NAMES - Ricardo Rodriguez of Wolfsburg is the primary target. He has been attracting the interest of many clubs and he does have a 22 million euros clause but Inter intend to negotiate his price tag. Suning view his as being the perfect candidate for their defence. For the right-back spot, Matteo Darmian is a hot name. Inter have been following him for some time now and this might be the summer that Mourinho finally decides to let him leave. There are other targets too but Rodriguez and Darmian are the main names.



SUNING APPROVES - Suning are ready to invest on both flanks at one condition: Ausilio has to target young high end players who fit their project. As said, there could be other names too but as of now , Darmian and Rodriguez are the main Inter targets.



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)