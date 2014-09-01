Inter: suspected cruciate knee ligament injury for Cancelo
30 August at 10:36New Inter signing Joao Cancelo is said to have picked up a cruciate knee ligament injury during the International break with Portugal. The player is on his way back to Milan where he will undergo medical tests in the next few days.
Cancelo joined Inter in a player-swap deal involving Geoffrey Kondogbia but his time at Inter did not start the right way.
Porto star Ricardo Pereira has replaced him in his national team but the former Valencia star could be set for a lengthy lay-off.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via goal.com) in fact, the player will be diagnosed with an ACL tear which will force him out of the pitch for several months.
That means the nerazzurri will have to look for some reinforcements in the last two days of transfer market as Cancelo could have played as right-back or attacking winger and Spalletti needs these two positions to be covered.
