Inter talking Rafinha renewal, plan to rediscuss Barca asking price

Inter is seriously considering the renewal of Rafinha, who is currently playing in Milan on loan from Barcelona. The 25-year-old arrived in January on loan with the right to redeem and he has reportedly fit in well with the nerazzurri while showing promising displays on the field.



Inter would like to keep Rafinha and have until June 30th to decide whether to fork out the healthy sum that would guarantee his loan redemption from Barcelona. Barca have stated that they have no plans of budging as far as price is concerned.



However, according to today’s report from the Spanish version of ESPN, Inter’s management intends to rediscuss the €35 million plus 3 in bonuses that Barcelona set for the redemption option.

