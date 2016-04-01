Inter Milan target Lautaro Martinez has admitted that he likes Italian football, with the nerazzurri now the favorites to sign the youngster.

The 20-year-old is a striker by trade and plies his trade with Argentine club Racing Club de Allevaneda. He has been in impressive form for the club, scoring four times and assisting twice in just seven appearances. His showings have been enough to attract interest from a host of powerhouse clubs across Europe.

In an interview with Goal.com , Martinez has revealed that while he loves Spanish football, he quite likes Italian football as well. He said: “I have always said that I love Spanish football, even the Italian one. The one in England is played with great intensity and I think it is the most complex one.”

He also admitted that he admires Radamel Falcao a lot. He said: “I look at Falcao a lot, I have been inspired by him a lot since I was young. I identify myself by the way he plays.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)