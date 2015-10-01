PSG star Javier Pastore has hinted again that he could be leaving the club soon.

"I was disappointed,"

"I always want to play, I do not play important matches like in the Champions League or today against Monaco. It was more or less like that all year long.

"I have already said it, I'm going to think about my future but the important thing is to try to help the team during the ten minutes that I enter the field."

Scored three Ligue 1 goals this season, but has seen injuries ravage his career as of 2015, since which he has only made around 30 league appearances.

Initially acquired for

42 million in 2011 by Palermo, the Argentine was billed as the next star of European football, but has never quite hit those heady heights, despite racking up 13 Ligue 1 goals in his first season with PSG.

Yet the former Huracan star has an admirer among Manchester United’s legends: Eric Cantona, who recently told