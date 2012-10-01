Javier Pastore has declared his love for PSG.

The former Palermo man has been linked to a return to Italy, with Inter in pole position to sign the 28-year-old playmaker.

The Argentine has played well when he has had the time this season, but has been overshadowed by the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’.

Speculation was rife after he failed to show up at training after the holidays, but it appears that this was due to personal reasons.

“I will never do anything bad to the club, it’s like my own family. I had personal issues to deal with.

“I was the first to believe in the club’s project and they believed in me, I was and I always will be faithful to PSG. I won’t change.”

Though Pastore admitted that his agent had spoken to Inter last month, Coach Unai Emery has since said that the Argentine hasn’t asked to leave yet.

“I’ve spoken to him a lot,” the Coach said. “He’s an important player. When he keeps up this consistency, he performs well. He hasn’t told me he wants to leave. I hope he keeps training with us and that he will be ready to play.”

o, the 28-year-old said: “I love Paris, I love PSG.”