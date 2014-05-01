Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has told the Press Association that he’s unhappy at his lack of playing time at Anfield and is considering his future. The 30-year-old Brazilian has been heavily linked with a January move to Inter and explained that; “My situation at the moment is not the best and I’m not prepared to accept this situation long-term”.



He continued; “I still have many more years ahead of me and I want to find the best solution. I’m happy at Liverpool but I cannot say whether I will still be here this time next week or this time next month or in four months’ time. If an offer comes in then I will consider it for sure”.



The Nerazzurri are believed to want the player on-loan but Liverpool want some commitment from the Italian’s for a future sale next summer. Inter prefer to wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to offer Lucas a permanent deal.