Inter target receives offers from England, Spain and Brazil
26 February at 15:40As reported yesterday by several Italian media outlets, Inter are very keen to sign Brazilian playmaker Bernard when his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk expires at the end of the season.
Nerazzurri directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio view him as an ideal player with which to strengthen Luciano Spalletti’s attacking options, not least because of the fact he will be a free agent come July.
The 25-year-old has become one of the Ukrainian side’s most important players since Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca took charge in 2016. This was evidenced by the starring role he played against Roma in their UEFA Champions League encounter last week.
However, having previously been a target for Premier League giants Arsenal, the Belo Horizonte native also has offers on the table from England and Spain, as well as his homeland. With that in mind, only time will tell whether the lure of playing his football in San Siro is enough to tempt the Samba star to Milan.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments